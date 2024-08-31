BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Boosts Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 35,932 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.05% of Ventas worth $10,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,512,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,967,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ventas by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,806,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,667,000 after buying an additional 802,546 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its holdings in Ventas by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,486,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,091,000 after buying an additional 588,818 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Ventas by 209.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 754,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,612,000 after buying an additional 510,718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total value of $1,177,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,207,444.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ventas news, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 3,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $209,028.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,761,255.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total value of $1,177,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,403 shares in the company, valued at $9,207,444.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,238 shares of company stock worth $3,705,058. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NYSE:VTR opened at $62.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -326.88, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.33. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.33 and a 1-year high of $62.31.
Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.74). Ventas had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.
