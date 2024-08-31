BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Buys 12,509 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 497,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,509 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $14,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in VICI Properties by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,674,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,577,974,000 after buying an additional 6,755,553 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in VICI Properties by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 67,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,804,000 after buying an additional 4,728,903 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in VICI Properties by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,528,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,978,000 after buying an additional 3,001,793 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in VICI Properties by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,784,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,993,000 after buying an additional 19,788,229 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $460,431,000. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.44.

VICI Properties stock opened at $33.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.63 and a 12-month high of $33.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.51 and its 200 day moving average is $29.50. The company has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 65.61%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

