BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Buys 1,751 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,214 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.23% of Watts Water Technologies worth $13,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,904,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 447,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,327,000 after purchasing an additional 29,468 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 338,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 295,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,616,000 after purchasing an additional 38,110 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $225.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $217.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WTS opened at $196.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.87 and a 12 month high of $219.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.90.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $597.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.34%.

Insider Activity at Watts Water Technologies

In related news, Director Michael J. Dubose sold 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.93, for a total value of $58,567.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,237.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total value of $316,623.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,302.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Dubose sold 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.93, for a total transaction of $58,567.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,237.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.