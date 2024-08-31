BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Buys 2,939 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.17% of Timken worth $9,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Timken in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Timken by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,588,000 after purchasing an additional 10,712 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Timken in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,284,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 223,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Timken in the fourth quarter worth about $454,000. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Timken in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Timken from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Timken from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Timken

In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total value of $2,422,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,167,408.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Timken Stock Up 0.9 %

TKR stock opened at $84.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.41 and a 200-day moving average of $84.65. The Timken Company has a fifty-two week low of $65.71 and a fifty-two week high of $94.71.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. Timken had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

Timken Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

