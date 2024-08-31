BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Buys 31,356 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,145 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,356 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $59,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Bank OZK boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 11.0% in the second quarter. Bank OZK now owns 2,073 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 6.1% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 236,236 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,356,000 after purchasing an additional 13,495 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 200,237 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $28,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,294,488 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $323,982,000 after purchasing an additional 82,192 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total value of $161,651,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,630,281,802.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,862,500 shares of company stock valued at $266,776,624 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $141.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.57 and its 200 day moving average is $127.17. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $99.26 and a 12-month high of $146.59.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Oracle from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.83.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

