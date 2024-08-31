BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Buys 70,915 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 527,043 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,915 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.26% of NetApp worth $67,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 784 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 2.1% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in NetApp by 4.8% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,639 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $120.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.51 and its 200 day moving average is $113.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.27. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.82 and a twelve month high of $135.01.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. NetApp had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 114.54%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the data storage provider to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 44.83%.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.46, for a total value of $2,848,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 64,789 shares in the company, valued at $8,387,583.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.46, for a total transaction of $2,848,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,387,583.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.33, for a total transaction of $424,518.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,565.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,786 shares of company stock valued at $5,395,146. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NTAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on NetApp from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a report on Monday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.67.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

