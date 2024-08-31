BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Cuts Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,607 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.13% of CBRE Group worth $34,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in CBRE Group by 500.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 23,290 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $844,000. Natixis increased its stake in CBRE Group by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 55,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,350,000 after buying an additional 22,464 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,118,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in CBRE Group by 1,730.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 394,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,550,000 after buying an additional 372,870 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher T. Jenny sold 10,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $1,214,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,328. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Vikramaditya Kohli sold 1,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $116,947.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,538,019.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher T. Jenny sold 10,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $1,214,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,739,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,232 shares of company stock worth $1,912,087 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CBRE shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of CBRE Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.29.

CBRE Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $115.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.52. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.63 and a 12-month high of $118.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 1.40.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

