BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Cuts Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,532 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $40,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.14.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of ROK stock opened at $272.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $266.93 and its 200 day moving average is $272.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $242.81 and a twelve month high of $314.80.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.63. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 48.88%.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In related news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $171,412.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,309.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $171,412.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,309.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total value of $133,995.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,554.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,732 shares of company stock valued at $445,133 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Articles

