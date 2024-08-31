BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 41.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 290,774 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.41% of Oceaneering International worth $9,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,578,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $294,348,000 after purchasing an additional 117,503 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 9.3% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,259,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $123,083,000 after purchasing an additional 445,419 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,662,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,654,000 after purchasing an additional 34,181 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,076,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,590,000 after purchasing an additional 10,575 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,696,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,104,000 after purchasing an additional 19,966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OII shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Oceaneering International Stock Performance

Oceaneering International stock opened at $26.99 on Friday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.67 and a 12-month high of $30.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.73.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $668.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 9,675 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $252,711.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 141,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,704,782.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Oceaneering International news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 9,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $252,711.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,704,782.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Earl Childress sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $257,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,920.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oceaneering International Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

