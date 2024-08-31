BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Decreases Stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lowered its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 911,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 197,438 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $39,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Northcape Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $244,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Agios Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Insider Transactions at Agios Pharmaceuticals

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Brian Goff sold 11,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $474,140.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,368,358. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.1 %

AGIO opened at $45.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.52. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $50.35.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.09). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.84% and a negative net margin of 1,165.69%. The business had revenue of $8.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.