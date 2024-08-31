BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Grows Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,364 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $10,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 127,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after acquiring an additional 22,367 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Smith Salley Wealth Management lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 42,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Coerente Capital Management lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coerente Capital Management now owns 404,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of USB opened at $47.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.47 and a 12-month high of $47.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.90%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.23.

In related news, Director Aleem Gillani bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $449,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

