BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 757.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 340,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 300,572 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $54,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALL. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Allstate by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total transaction of $8,114,992.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,942,790.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total transaction of $8,861,552.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,431,901.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total value of $8,114,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,930 shares in the company, valued at $15,942,790.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 201,938 shares of company stock worth $36,122,740. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Allstate from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Allstate from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.94.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL opened at $188.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $105.57 and a 12 month high of $189.26. The company has a market cap of $49.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.48.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.28. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($4.42) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 81.24%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

