BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,693 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $13,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 13.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 40,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Trip.com Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of TCOM opened at $47.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12-month low of $31.55 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.42.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

