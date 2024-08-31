BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $10.23 Million Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246,061 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 25,636 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.09% of LKQ worth $10,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in LKQ during the fourth quarter worth about $159,324,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in LKQ by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,507,873 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $358,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,389 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in LKQ by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,307,753 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $540,398,000 after purchasing an additional 977,585 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LKQ by 230.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,011,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,053,000 after purchasing an additional 705,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LKQ in the first quarter worth about $36,821,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $41.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.64 and its 200-day moving average is $45.35. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $35.57 and a 12-month high of $54.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.29.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). LKQ had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Matthew J. Mckay acquired 2,500 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.75 per share, with a total value of $99,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 94,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,763,132.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Matthew J. Mckay acquired 2,500 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.75 per share, with a total value of $99,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 94,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,763,132.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew C. Clarke acquired 7,600 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.70 per share, with a total value of $301,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,604.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 12,600 shares of company stock valued at $500,870 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on LKQ. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LKQ

About LKQ

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.