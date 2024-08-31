BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $10.28 Million Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,162 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of Clorox worth $10,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 308.5% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the first quarter worth $31,000. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in Clorox during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.19.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $158.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 82.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.39. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $114.68 and a twelve month high of $159.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.52.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 382.58%. Equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 252.85%.

About Clorox

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.