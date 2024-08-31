BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $10.49 Million Stock Position in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 302,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in BJ’s Restaurants were worth $10,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 6.2% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 8,323 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.6% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 5.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,021 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BJRI. Benchmark cut BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.63.

BJRI stock opened at $30.63 on Friday. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.64 and a twelve month high of $38.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.06 and its 200-day moving average is $34.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.22 million, a PE ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.13.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $349.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ's Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

