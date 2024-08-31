BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $10.86 Million Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $10,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 8.5% during the second quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 77,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,898,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 6.6% during the second quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.8% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 45,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,827,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.1% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 6,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $287.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $3,259,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $254,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,266. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $3,259,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,414 shares of company stock worth $3,982,922 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Constellation Brands stock opened at $240.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.50 and a 52-week high of $274.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $248.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 22.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.10%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

