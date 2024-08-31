BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $11.91 Million Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lowered its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,068 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,849 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $11,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HDB. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $3,202,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HDB. StockNews.com cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of HDFC Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

HDB opened at $61.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.35. The stock has a market cap of $113.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $52.16 and a 12 month high of $67.44.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $14.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 14.69%. On average, research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

