BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $12.52 Million Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 73.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 194,987 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $12,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 220,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,765,000 after acquiring an additional 18,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $177.14 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $139.32 and a twelve month high of $221.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.11. The company has a market capitalization of $62.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.03. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The firm had revenue of $38.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 13.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on MPC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $191.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $223.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.38.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

