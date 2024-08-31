BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $13.29 Million Stock Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lessened its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,182 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,104 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $13,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Woodward during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Woodward by 34.7% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $197.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Woodward from $228.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Woodward from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.11.

Woodward Price Performance

WWD stock opened at $166.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.00 and a 200 day moving average of $163.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.37. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.03 and a 1 year high of $188.35.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. Woodward had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $847.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Woodward’s payout ratio is 17.48%.

Woodward Profile

(Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

See Also

