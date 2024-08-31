BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $13.93 Million Stock Holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. cut its position in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 97,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $13,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BGNE. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 6,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BeiGene alerts:

BeiGene Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BGNE opened at $191.78 on Friday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $126.97 and a 52-week high of $214.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.38. The stock has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.33 and a beta of 0.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.27) by $1.12. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a negative return on equity of 21.70%. The company had revenue of $929.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.64) earnings per share. BeiGene’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -7.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BGNE shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of BeiGene from $180.00 to $152.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of BeiGene from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.81.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BeiGene

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $139,938.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Lai Wang sold 1,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.80, for a total transaction of $170,027.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 899 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $139,938.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,517 shares of company stock worth $1,190,004 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Profile

(Free Report)

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.