BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $13.97 Million Stock Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 157.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,178,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 719,872 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.53% of Sunrun worth $13,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Sunrun by 883.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sunrun by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RUN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.98.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $20.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.61. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $22.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.88. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 66.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $523.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sunrun’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $33,197.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 315,287 shares in the company, valued at $4,552,744.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Mary Powell sold 3,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $43,595.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 586,910 shares in the company, valued at $8,480,849.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $33,197.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 315,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,552,744.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 277,929 shares of company stock worth $4,187,789. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

