BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $34.52 Million Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 229.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,031,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 718,588 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.05% of CSX worth $34,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $757,276,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,807,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,246,893,000 after acquiring an additional 9,914,656 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,353,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,399,104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041,679 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at $116,430,000. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the first quarter valued at $126,089,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $34.27 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $29.03 and a 1 year high of $40.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.77. The company has a market capitalization of $67.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

CSX has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CSX in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised CSX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

