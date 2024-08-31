BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $35.47 Million Holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 615,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,776 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $35,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Kellanova by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in Kellanova by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 21,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in Kellanova by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its holdings in Kellanova by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Kellanova by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 46,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $6,272,236.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,597,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,079,165,451.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 855,800 shares of company stock worth $55,663,566. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Kellanova from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $83.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America raised Kellanova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson cut Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $83.50 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Kellanova from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.32.

Kellanova Stock Performance

K stock opened at $80.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34. Kellanova has a 1-year low of $47.63 and a 1-year high of $80.97.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is currently 85.39%.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

