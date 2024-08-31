BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $52.09 Million Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,539 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 15,465 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.12% of United Rentals worth $52,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of URI. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in United Rentals by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,399,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,669,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,997 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth about $977,443,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in United Rentals by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,246,092 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $714,578,000 after purchasing an additional 56,948 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in United Rentals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 650,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $372,945,000 after purchasing an additional 11,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth about $332,349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Rentals news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $741.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $696.98 and its 200 day moving average is $680.66. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $387.01 and a 1 year high of $789.80.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.48 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 35.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.88 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

URI has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $745.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $785.00 to $873.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $675.15.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

