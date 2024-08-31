BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $52.31 Million Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,929 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.11% of Travelers Companies worth $52,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 74.2% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. StockNews.com raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $252.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $202.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.78.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $227.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.33 and a 12 month high of $232.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $212.05 and a 200-day moving average of $215.77. The company has a market capitalization of $52.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.72). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.20%.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,820,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

