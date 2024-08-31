BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $62.25 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 790,809 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,548 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $62,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 44,015 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 8.0% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Waterway Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Waterway Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Medtronic

Medtronic Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $88.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.41. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $90.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.82%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.