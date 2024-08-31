BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Increases Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 224.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,708 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $12,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DFS opened at $138.71 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $79.04 and a 52 week high of $147.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.61. The stock has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $3.00. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DFS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BTIG Research began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Saturday, August 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.94.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

