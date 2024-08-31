BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Increases Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 85.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,921 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $12,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Collective Family Office LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 14,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Up 3.5 %

Valero Energy stock opened at $146.73 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.88 and a fifty-two week high of $184.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $47.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.48.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $34.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.97 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $187.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Argus cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $178.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.00.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

