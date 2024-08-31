BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Increases Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 239.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 617,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 435,696 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.11% of Emerson Electric worth $68,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $764,604,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 219.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,601,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,583 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,435,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,307,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,948 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,670,000. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 110.7% in the first quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,885,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,817,000 after buying an additional 990,615 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMR opened at $105.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $83.10 and a 12-month high of $119.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.87.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.18.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

