BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Increases Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 41.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,760 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $14,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $322.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on LPL Financial from $290.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.30.

LPL Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $224.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $234.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.90. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.19 and a 12-month high of $289.88.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 52.14% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.9 EPS for the current year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 9.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 5,677 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total value of $1,574,288.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,546,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Further Reading

