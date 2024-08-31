BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Increases Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 89.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,216,146 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 574,319 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.16% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $72,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $68.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.17 and its 200 day moving average is $59.12. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $39.66 and a 52 week high of $68.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $51.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.52%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $961,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 173,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,150,652.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.14.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

