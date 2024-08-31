BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Lowers Stock Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. reduced its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,235 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $9,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 102.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GDDY shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.58.

GoDaddy Trading Up 1.5 %

GoDaddy stock opened at $167.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.52 and a 200 day moving average of $134.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.14. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.15 and a 12-month high of $167.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 363.95% and a net margin of 41.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,825 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total transaction of $942,464.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,498 shares in the company, valued at $52,128,698.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,825 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total transaction of $942,464.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,498 shares in the company, valued at $52,128,698.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,500 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total value of $906,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,686,868.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,913 shares of company stock worth $7,416,831 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GoDaddy Profile

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.