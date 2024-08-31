BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Makes New $13.69 Million Investment in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,127,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,693,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.61% of Talos Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TALO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 23.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,793,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,425,000 after buying an additional 1,873,537 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,287,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,474,000 after buying an additional 669,552 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Senior Secured Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the first quarter worth about $77,977,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,336,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after buying an additional 114,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 31.8% during the first quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,250,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,424,000 after buying an additional 301,486 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TALO. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.31.

Talos Energy Stock Performance

TALO opened at $11.47 on Friday. Talos Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $17.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.86 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.64 and a 200-day moving average of $12.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $549.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.61 million. Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.40 per share, with a total value of $2,850,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 38,222,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,741,105.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,199,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,035,570. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.