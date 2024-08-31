BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Purchases 1,970 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.40% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $42,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 209 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 220 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1,072.7% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 258 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 362.5% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 259 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.00.

CRL stock opened at $197.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.65 and a twelve month high of $275.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

