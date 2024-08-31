BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Raises Holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $13,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 172,500.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,950,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,051,000 after acquiring an additional 15,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PIPR opened at $272.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.38 and a beta of 1.41. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1 year low of $130.89 and a 1 year high of $280.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.31.

Piper Sandler Companies Increases Dividend

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This is an increase from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is currently 44.22%.

Insider Activity at Piper Sandler Companies

In related news, Director Philip Soran sold 1,792 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.92, for a total transaction of $472,944.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,840,556.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Philip Soran sold 1,792 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.92, for a total transaction of $472,944.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,840,556.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 12,695 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.63, for a total transaction of $3,004,017.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,095 shares in the company, valued at $37,883,279.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,276 shares of company stock valued at $3,936,252 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Piper Sandler Companies Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

See Also

