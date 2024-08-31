BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Raises Stake in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) by 47.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,092,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 351,965 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.63% of DigitalBridge Group worth $14,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DBRG. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,214,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,247,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 683,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,994,000 after purchasing an additional 261,080 shares in the last quarter. GRS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. GRS Advisors LLC now owns 1,534,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,921,000 after purchasing an additional 293,987 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 77.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 302,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,836,000 after buying an additional 132,638 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on DBRG. Truist Financial reduced their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $18.50 to $17.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.22.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Performance

DBRG stock opened at $12.48 on Friday. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a one year low of $11.96 and a one year high of $20.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.31.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). DigitalBridge Group had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.64%. The business had revenue of $390.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.05 million. On average, research analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

DigitalBridge Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.58%.

DigitalBridge Group Profile

(Free Report)

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.