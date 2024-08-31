BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Reduces Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 113,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,754 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $66,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Choreo LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 152.3% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

NYSE MCK opened at $561.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $580.87 and a 200 day moving average of $555.49. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $404.72 and a one year high of $637.51.

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $79.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 31.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.69%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.41, for a total value of $2,155,760.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,607,866.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Maria Martinez sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.88, for a total transaction of $282,980.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.41, for a total value of $2,155,760.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,607,866.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,342 shares of company stock worth $7,319,742 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCK has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.29.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

