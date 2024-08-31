BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 103,316 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. trimmed its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,907 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 103,316 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.09% of AECOM worth $11,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACM. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in AECOM in the second quarter worth about $31,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AECOM alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACM. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target (up from $107.00) on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on AECOM from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AECOM from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

AECOM Stock Up 0.7 %

AECOM stock opened at $100.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,113.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.17. AECOM has a 52 week low of $74.40 and a 52 week high of $102.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 22.73% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. AECOM’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -977.78%.

AECOM Company Profile

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.