BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 103,385 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. cut its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 237,924 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 103,385 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.09% of NXP Semiconductors worth $64,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth about $27,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Julie Southern purchased 146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $257.54 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,429.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Julie Southern purchased 146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,429.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,889 shares in the company, valued at $49,052,891.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $256.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $167.21 and a 12 month high of $296.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $259.97 and its 200-day moving average is $254.88.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.38. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NXPI. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.89.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

