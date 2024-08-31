BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 10,642 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,511 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10,642 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.17% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $49,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 15.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,075,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,431,696,000 after purchasing an additional 141,431 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 169.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 573,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $763,764,000 after purchasing an additional 360,786 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at about $320,847,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 127.4% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $362,855,000 after purchasing an additional 145,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 248,007 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $330,169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,439.08 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $928.49 and a 52-week high of $1,546.93. The stock has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,401.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,354.01.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $946.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.13 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 590.80% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total transaction of $1,422,970.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,459.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total value of $350,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,884,514. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total value of $1,422,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,459.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $1,400.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,510.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,356.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

