BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 10,960 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. cut its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,741 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,960 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $14,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank OZK boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 6.8% during the second quarter. Bank OZK now owns 9,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 3.0% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 6.7% during the second quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 5,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 34.3% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at about $6,902,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

NYSE:PWR opened at $275.13 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.74 and a 12-month high of $286.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a PE ratio of 53.32 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $260.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.23.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $264.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $259.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $286.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total value of $3,868,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,297.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Quanta Services news, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total value of $6,318,302.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,875,791.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total transaction of $3,868,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,297.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 202,357 shares of company stock valued at $53,115,572. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

