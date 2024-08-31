BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 2,445 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. cut its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 304,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.11% of Essential Utilities worth $11,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 4.5% during the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 5.4% in the first quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 5.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 8.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Essential Utilities

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $87,661.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,425.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Essential Utilities from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

Essential Utilities Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $38.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.51. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $41.78.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $434.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.76 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 28.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.3255 dividend. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

