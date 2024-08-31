BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 36,709 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 584,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,709 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.09% of Johnson Controls International worth $38,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $82,518.57. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,344,364.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 2,892 shares of company stock worth $197,011 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.31.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of JCI stock opened at $72.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $75.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.23.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.92%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

