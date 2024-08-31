BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 495 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. trimmed its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.10% of FactSet Research Systems worth $14,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 254,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,752,000 after purchasing an additional 10,727 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 368,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,919,000 after purchasing an additional 20,787 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 134.1% in the second quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $6,756,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 3.1% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 45,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,166,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,166,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.42, for a total value of $452,839.94. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,324.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,432 shares of company stock worth $5,117,216. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised FactSet Research Systems to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America downgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $500.00 to $407.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $432.27.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:FDS opened at $422.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $414.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $430.70. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $391.84 and a 1 year high of $488.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.46. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 23.56%. The company had revenue of $552.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.79 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

