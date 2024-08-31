BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 69,406 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lowered its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 168,043 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 69,406 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.21% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $36,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,380,645 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,209,892,000 after buying an additional 166,687 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,334,018 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $342,984,000 after buying an additional 94,745 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 807,203 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $118,621,000 after buying an additional 10,091 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 764,912 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $164,341,000 after buying an additional 11,792 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,908,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DKS. Wedbush boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $243.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.48.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Up 0.8 %

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $237.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $100.98 and a one year high of $239.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $214.34 and its 200 day moving average is $205.81.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $721,001.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,159,099.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.