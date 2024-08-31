BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 88,115 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lessened its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 427,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 88,115 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.11% of Ingersoll Rand worth $38,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IR. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 8.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 38.5% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.27.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 15,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $1,380,290.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,543,473.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 15,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $1,380,290.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,543,473.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $17,488,601.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,843,336.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 275,996 shares of company stock worth $24,596,606. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $91.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.07. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.20 and a 52 week high of $101.30.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 3.98%.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

