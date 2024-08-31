BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 9,648 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. reduced its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,648 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.16% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $9,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,363,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $64,735,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4,227.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 294,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,709,000 after purchasing an additional 287,229 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,467,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,348,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,076,000 after acquiring an additional 128,632 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 4,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $549,957.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,095.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 4,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $549,957.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,095.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.42, for a total value of $85,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,694.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,232 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,300. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $140.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.10, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.65 and a 12-month high of $140.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.80 and its 200 day moving average is $114.19.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $670.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BFAM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.43.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Featured Articles

