BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Takes $9.83 Million Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 346,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,831,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 161.9% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 49.7% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 111.1% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BEPC opened at $28.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -61.93 and a beta of 1.18. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12 month low of $21.35 and a 12 month high of $32.83.

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is presently -308.70%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

