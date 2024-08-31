BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Takes Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 295,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,768,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on GEV. Mizuho lifted their target price on GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Argus started coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $195.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.83.

GE Vernova Stock Up 5.0 %

NYSE:GEV opened at $200.92 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $201.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.42.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.42 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

